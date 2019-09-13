TOP NEWS »

Here are some stock trading ideas from market expert Rajat Bose & Krish Subramanyam

Updated : September 13, 2019 12:05 PM IST

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com, Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com and Krish Subramanyam of Altamount Capital discusses with Prashant Nair and Sonia Shenoy their readings and outlook on market technical and F&O side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors.

Follow stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar here: https://www.cnbctv18.com/author/mitessh-mthakkar-111/

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
