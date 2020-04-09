  • SENSEX
Here are some stock trading ideas from market expert Pritesh Mehta of Yes Securities

Updated : April 09, 2020 01:03 PM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Pritesh Mehta of Yes Securities on what is moving the markets today.

Mehta’s stock recommendations for the day are:
  • Buy Tata Steel with stop loss of Rs 265 for target of Rs 315.
  • Buy Power Finance Corporation (PFC) with stop loss of Rs 85 for target of Rs 105.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
