Here are some stock trading ideas from market expert for today's trade

Updated : January 08, 2020 12:04 PM IST

Jai Bala of cashthechaos.com, Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com and Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management discusses with Reema Tendulkar and Surabhi Upadhyay their readings and outlook on market technical and F&O side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors.

Jai Bala’s stock ideas are:

  • Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,350 for a targets of Rs 1,250-1,200.

  • Tata Motors DVR is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 80.5-81 for targets of Rs 65.


Mitessh Thakkar’s stock recommendations are:

  • Sell Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 639, target of Rs 605.

  • Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4,240, target of Rs 4,390.


CA Rudramurthy’s stock recommendations are:

  • Buy Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with a stop loss of Rs 2,200, target of Rs 2,300.

  • Buy Dr Reddy's Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 2,870, target of Rs 2,960.

  • Sell Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 638, target of Rs 605.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
