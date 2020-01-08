Here are some stock trading ideas from market expert for today's trade

Jai Bala of cashthechaos.com, Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com and Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management discusses with Reema Tendulkar and Surabhi Upadhyay their readings and outlook on market technical and F&O side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors.Jai Bala’s stock ideas are:
Mitessh Thakkar’s stock recommendations are:
- Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,350 for a targets of Rs 1,250-1,200.
- Tata Motors DVR is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 80.5-81 for targets of Rs 65.
CA Rudramurthy’s stock recommendations are:
- Sell Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 639, target of Rs 605.
- Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4,240, target of Rs 4,390.
- Buy Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with a stop loss of Rs 2,200, target of Rs 2,300.
- Buy Dr Reddy's Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 2,870, target of Rs 2,960.
