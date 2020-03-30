  • SENSEX
Here are some stock recommendations from market expert Prakash Gaba

Updated : March 30, 2020 12:46 PM IST

Market guru Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com gave his top stock picks for Monday’s trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

A Sebi-registered research analyst and trading mentor, Gaba provides equity research, short and long-term stock recommendations and equity investment tips.

Gaba’s stock recommendations for the day are:
  • Apollo Tyres is a 'sell' with a stop loss of Rs 82 and target price of Rs 70.
  • DLF is a 'sell' with a stop loss of Rs 139 and target price of Rs 119.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
