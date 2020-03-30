Here are some stock recommendations from market expert Prakash Gaba

VIDEOS

Updated : March 30, 2020 12:46 PM IST

Market guru Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com gave his top stock picks for Monday’s trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

A Sebi-registered research analyst and trading mentor, Gaba provides equity research, short and long-term stock recommendations and equity investment tips.

Apollo Tyres is a 'sell' with a stop loss of Rs 82 and target price of Rs 70.

DLF is a 'sell' with a stop loss of Rs 139 and target price of Rs 119.

Gaba’s stock recommendations for the day are:

