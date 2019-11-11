TOP NEWS »

Here are some investing picks from stock analyst Nooresh Merani of Asian Market Securities

Updated : November 11, 2019 10:48 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Nooresh Merani of Asian Market Securities on what is moving the markets today.

Nooresh Merani’s stock picks are:

Buy Torrent Power with a stop loss of Rs 287 and target of Rs 310.

Buy Max Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 450 and target of Rs 530.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
