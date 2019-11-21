Here are some investing picks from stock analyst Himanshu Gupta of Globe Capital

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : November 21, 2019 01:54 PM IST

Market expert Himanshu Gupta of Globe Capital gave his verdict on important stocks for Thursday’s trade in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

Himanshu Gupta stock recommendations are:

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop below Rs 495, target price of Rs 520.

Buy Hindustan Unilever (HUL) with a stop below Rs 2,020, target price of Rs 2,100.

Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with a stop below Rs 435, target price of Rs 470.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.