Here are some F&O trading ideas from stock expert Shubham Agarwal of Quantsapp Advisory

Updated : April 07, 2020 10:22 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Shubham Agarwal of Quantsapp Advisory on what is moving the markets today.

Agarwal’s top stock recommendations for the day are:

Buy Bharti Airtel 440 Call with a stop loss of Rs 15 and target of Rs 35.

Buy HDFC 1600 Call and sell 1800 Call, net spread cost is at Rs 52, with a stop loss of Rs 30 and target of Rs 100.

Buy ICICI Bank 300 Call and sell 340 Call, net spread is at Rs 12, with a stop loss of Rs 6 and target of Rs 25.

