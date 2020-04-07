  • SENSEX
Sensex jumps 1,200 points, Nifty above 8,400 as banks lead
Asian shares ready to climb after Wall Street rallies
Oil prices rebound on hopes for output cut deal
Rupee trades 51 paise lower at 76.06/USD
Here are some F&O trading ideas from stock expert Shubham Agarwal of Quantsapp Advisory

Updated : April 07, 2020 10:22 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Shubham Agarwal of Quantsapp Advisory on what is moving the markets today.

Agarwal’s top stock recommendations for the day are:
  • Buy Bharti Airtel 440 Call with a stop loss of Rs 15 and target of Rs 35.
  • Buy HDFC 1600 Call and sell 1800 Call, net spread cost is at Rs 52, with a stop loss of Rs 30 and target of Rs 100.
  • Buy ICICI Bank 300 Call and sell 340 Call, net spread is at Rs 12, with a stop loss of Rs 6 and target of Rs 25.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
