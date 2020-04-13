Here are some buy recommendations from stock expert Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking

VIDEOS

Updated : April 13, 2020 02:09 PM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking on what is moving the markets today.

Jain’s top stock recommendations for the day are:

Buy NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 75 and target of Rs 95.

Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 229 and target of Rs 256.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.