Here are midcap movers that hit 52-week highs

Beyond the auto and the auto ancillary sector, there are a whole lot of stocks which are actually buzzing in trade. Ingersoll Rand, and Finolex Cables are building on the gains that we saw yesterday and as well as an NIIT limited all of them advancing by around 6-7.50 percent.

Moving on to other stocks, which are advancing on the back of good volumes are Chambal Fertilisers, Sterlite Technologies, as well as VA Tech where the earnings came in day before and we are now starting to see some amount of a buildup here as well.

However, there are a handful of stocks which are under pressure, Maharashtra Seamless, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Asahi India in the broader markets but needless to say, there certainly is a lot of momentum towards the upside and we continue to track that side of the markets.

