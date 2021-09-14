videos | IST

Here are midcap movers that hit 52-week highs

Balaji Amines, Sundaram Fasteners, Shriram City Union, Bajaj Electricals are among the midcap stocks that hit a 52-week high on Tuesday.

Balaji Amines, Sundaram Fasteners, Shriram City Union, Bajaj Electricals are among the midcap stocks that hit a 52-week high on Tuesday.
Among the two debutants, Ami Organics saw a strong listing and ended over 53 percent higher than its issue price, while Vijaya Diagnostics, which saw a tepid listing, gained over 16 percent.
Also Read
: Nifty50 at 20,000 a real possibility in coming quarters: All Star Charts
However, some stocks witnessed selling pressure. These included Prime Focus, JBF Industries, and Dynamic Technologies. All of them have been very strong of late but saw a little bit of profit-taking.
Watch video for more
Click here: For LIVE updates on the market