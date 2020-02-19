Here are market expert Sudarshan Sukhani's top 'buy' and 'sell' ideas

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : February 19, 2020 10:02 AM IST

In his latest analysis and commentary, stock market guru Sudarshan Sukhani of S2 Analytics.com shared his views on what is moving the market today.

One of India's best-known technical analysts and a certified financial technician, Sukhani has been a full-time trader since 1993 and has participated in many investor camps throughout India.



Sell Adani Power with a stop loss of Rs 58 and a target price of Rs 54.



Sell Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 187 and a target price of Rs 178.



Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 767 and a target price of Rs 790.



Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 241 and a target price of Rs 252.



Sukhani’s stock recommendations for the day are:

Follow stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani here:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.