HDFC Securities bullish on ICICI Bank, SBI; prefers Cholamandalam, CreditAccess in NBFCs

HDFC Securities’ top picks have been ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) among the large banks, Krishnan ASV, lead analyst-banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), told CNBC-TV18.

“We have also had Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company and CreditAccess Grameen among non-banking financial companies (NBFC),” he said.

He further said that the brokerage firm has reduced its stance on Bajaj Finance, adding that “constructive on the business; somehow we didn’t see valuations holding up.”

