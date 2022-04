HDFC is set to fold into HDFC Bank in an epic move that will propel the bank closer to SBI in size and way ahead of private peers ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO of HDFC Life said, HDFC Bank will stay invested in HDFC Life and ride the upside in the insurance business.

She said, an application will be made to RBI to allow HDFC Bank to go back to 50 percent in HDFC Life.

