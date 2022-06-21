Kodak Institutional Equities upgraded HDFC AMC to ‘add’ with a target price of Rs 1,900.

Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded HDFC AMC to ‘add’ but brought down its target price by Rs 75 to Rs 1,900. After the recent fall, the valuation of HDFC AMC makes the risk reward attractive, according to the brokerage.

Kotak is of the view that the stock price adequately reflects the negatives against the company.

A lot of the negatives with respect to HDFC AMC are now well-known, according to the brokerage.

HDFC AMC equity funds have seen a meaningful improvement compared to the preceding 12 months. Product launches lined up over the next 12 months will aid the company's earnings, according to the brokerage.

