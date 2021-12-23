Have advantage of distribution, retail over competition: MedPlus Health Services

Medplus Health Services has a good listing on d-street. Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Gangadi Madhukar Reddy, MD & CE of, Medplus Health Services said they do not see a lot of issue with competition coming in. They have the advantage of both distribution and retail over the competitors.

Shares of Medplus Health Services on Thursday listed with a premium of nearly 31 percent against the issue price of Rs 796. The stock listed at Rs 1,015, a gain of 27.51 percent against the issue price on BSE. It further zoomed 40.69 percent to Rs 1,119.95.

Medplus is the south-based pharmacy chain and has a total of 2,326 stores in the southwest and east of India. However, threats include the competition that should come in from their online plus offline competitors, which include the likes of Apollo Pharmacy, Tata 1mg, and Netmeds.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Gangadi Madhukar Reddy, MD & CEO of Medplus Health Services said, “I really don't see too much of a problem with, a couple of new players coming in. 90 percent of the overall business is in the hands of independent operators, and they don't have the advantage of having both distribution and retail. So it's highly unlikely that they are going to basically come and beat us at 20 percent discount which we actually give.”

