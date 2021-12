Gujarat Fluorochemicals was up 7 percent on Friday when Nifty500 index witnessed some decline. The last three days, the stock was up over 26 percent.

Traded average volumes is at 2.5 times that of 2-weeks average volumes. The stock is trading well above its 50-day moving average (DMA), 100-DMA and 200-DMA.

