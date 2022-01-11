Govt to be largest shareholder in Vodafone Idea; experts evaluate stock

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea board has approved deferment of spectrum action instalments due up to 4 years. The board has also approved the conversion of interest on spectrum auction instalments and Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues into equity.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Prakash Diwan, a stock market expert and Tarun Pathak, director of Counterpoint Research spoke at length about the stock.

First up, Diwan said, “This equity dilution is significant, it’s almost 40 percent; Rs 16,000 crore getting translated into 38.5 percent equity is huge. However, I do not know whether this is the last of its kind in terms of dilution because Vodafone will continue to need an infusion of funds in some form or other whether through new investors and not just the government. It’s not very great news but it does offer continuity.”

Meanwhile, Pathak said, “It's going to be positive for the other two players because now they have this leverage. So although the tariffs have been increased, we have seen positive implications for them. And 12 months down the line, when 5G is there into the picture, then they need to decide what kind of tariffs will have versus 4G versus 5G. I think this time, at this technology transition, they will have better visibility on how to make 5G because it's not just about the commercial part of things, not about the consumer, because 5G will be all about enterprise as well. So we will have, like a lot of things to play around when it comes to the tariff structure.”

