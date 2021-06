VIDEOS

Updated : June 15, 2021 14:48:02 IST

The government is likely to kick start the offer for sale (OFS) process for NMDC. CNBC-TV18 learnt from sources that the government is likely to launch the OFS in June itself and the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is expected to have a meeting in this week.

The government is likely to dilute between 7.5-10 percent and is expected to launch the offer at about 8-10 percent discount. The bankers for the issue have already been appointed by the government.