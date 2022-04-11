0

Godrej Industries infuses Rs 1,500 cr in Godrej Capital; company to focus on real estate sector loan growth

By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Published)
Godrej Industries has committed funds of Rs 1,500 crore for its financial services arm Godrej Capital to focus on housing loans and loan against property. The company aims to build a balancesheet of Rs 30,000 crore by 2026.

Godrej Industries has committed funds of Rs 1,500 crore for its financial services arm Godrej Capital to focus on housing loans and loan against property.
The company aims to build a balancesheet of Rs 30,000 crore by 2026. According to the company, Godrej Capital may require Rs 5000 crore of equity investment by 2026.
Godrej Capital currently has footprints across Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad and Pune. They plan to start operations in 6 new cities, namely Jaipur, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai, Indore and Surat.
