Godrej Industries gains 6% on robust Q2 earnings; Board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore
Updated : November 13, 2019 04:49 PM IST
Godrej Industries reported 95.7 percent jump in net profit in Q2FY20 at Rs 371.46 crore as against Rs 189.76 crore in the same period last year.
Revenue from operations rose 3.6 percent to Rs 2,628.71 crore.
