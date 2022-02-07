Godrej Consumer Q3 preview: Street expects consolidated sales to grow

Godrej Consumer will report its Q3 results on Tuesday and CNBC-TV18 poll expects weakness in its margins. Consolidated sales are likely to grow in the high single digits. While there will be single-digit sales growth in India led largely by price and flat volumes.

Godrej Consumer will report its Q3 results on Tuesday and CNBC-TV18 poll expects weakness in its margins. Consolidated sales are likely to grow in the high single digits. While there will be single-digit sales growth in India led largely by price and flat volumes.

Gross margins to improve quarter-on-quarter because the price hikes that they have taken year-on-year will be still lower and higher ad spends would mean EBITDA margins would be lower as well.

