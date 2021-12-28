GMR Infra hits 10-year high as firm demerges Power and Urban Infra unit from airport business

2021 has been a great year for GMR Infrastructure, which gears up for restructuring. The stock hit a 10-year peak on Monday, having outperformed the Nifty 500 with a gain of 75 percent so far this year.
GMR Infra restructuring
The company has decided to split its business into two parts: airports and non-airports.
Split into two
|Airports
|Non-airports
|Business 1
|Business 2
Here are some highlights:
How will the restructuring take place?
The GMR Power and Urban Infra unit will hold the non-airports businesses including energy, EPC and urban infra categories.
GMR Infra will hold the airports business. One share of GMR Power and Urban Infra will be given for 10 shares of GMR Infra.
Revenue split
|Consolidated
|H1FY22
|FY21
|Airports
|48%
|53%
|Power, roads, EPC
|52%
|47%
Scheme of arrangement
|Board nod
|Sebi nod
|NCLT nod
|August 20
|December 20
|December 21
Q4FY22
Estimated fixing record date and listing of GMR Power & Urban Infra