Geopolitical shocks weigh on Indian largecap banks but most of them now well-capitalised: HDFC Sec

By Sonia Shenoy   | Anuj Singhal   IST (Published)
Geopolitical shocks are impacting Indian banks as well while higher inflation will be a dampener to growth. Krishnan ASV, Lead Analyst-BFSI at HDFC Securities discussed what this spells for banks going forward.

There is a geopolitical shock, which led to deep cuts in almost all the largecap banking names, he said.
There is a geopolitical shock, which led to deep cuts in almost all the largecap banking names, he said.
The dislocation in the largecap names has been fairly steep now, he added.
He believes, a lot of the cleanup has now happened, banks have raised fresh capital, almost all large banks are well capitalized with the exception of State Bank of India (SBI).
