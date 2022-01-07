GAIL shares in focus; here’s why

GAIL stock has been doing well, it was up around 2 percent on January 6 but this week it has witnessed gains of around 7.5 percent. January 6 volumes were at 1.6 times the average volumes that the stock trades at and last two days have seen the pickup in the trading activity here. So the turnover for the last two days was equal to the turnover for the preceding four days and the market witnessed volumes piling up as well. The stock also crossed the 50 day moving average (DMA) on January 6. Higher crude prices is a positive for the stock.
