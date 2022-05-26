GAIL India Q4 Preview | PAT may rise 10%; revenue likely to grow 6%

GAIL will report its fourth-quarter earnings on Friday. This quarter both gas and crude prices were higher which will impact GAIL's performance. On a quarter-on-quarter basis - street expects revenues to go up by 6 percent, and EBITDA is expected to go by 2 percent at Rs 4,300 crore.

GAIL Earnings Estimate Q4FY22 (QoQ) CNBC-TV18 Poll Q3FY22 Revenue Rs 27,277 crore Rs 25,770 crore EBITDA Rs 4,314 crore Rs 4,228 crore Operating Margin 14.60% 16.40% Profit After Tax Rs 3,604 crore Rs 3,288 crore

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Street expects revenues to go up by 6 percent, and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) is expected to go by 2 percent at Rs 4,300 crore.

The company's margins will see some pressure because of the sharp increase in gas prices. Also, profits are expected to go up by 10 percent to Rs 3,600 crore.

Coming to GAIL's gas transmission business, which contributes major revenue to the company, the volumes are expected to decline 7 percent on a sequential basis and EBIT is expected to decline 11 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

For the gas marketing segment, the company had posted a lot of windfall gains in the third quarter. But, windfall gains are expected to slightly come down on a quarter-on-quarter basis and that is why marketing EBIT (Earnings before interest and taxes) is expected at Rs 1,500 crore versus Rs 1,750 crore. Windfall gains will be lower in the fourth quarter against the third quarter.

Further, petrochemical sales volumes are expected to decline by 7 percent on a sequential basis. Petrochemical EBIT is expected to decline 20 percent as gas costs have gone up considerably in the fourth quarter.

For the LPG business, EBIT is expected to decline 13 percent on a sequential basis, however, now prices are coming in tandem with the international parity prices, and from the first quarter, it is expected to be better.