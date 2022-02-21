Future Retail seeks more time from lenders to present debt recast plan

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that Future Retail has sought additional time from lenders to firm up its debt restructuring proposal. This after the company defaulted on close to Rs 3,500 crore of repayment to banks under the one-time recast scheme.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that Future Retail has sought additional time from lenders to firm up its debt restructuring proposal. This after the company defaulted on close to Rs 3,500 crore of repayment to banks under the one-time recast scheme.

Lenders too seem comfortable with debt restructuring rather than going for IBC as they believe they might not get the value that they want. However lenders still believe that the deal with Reliance is the best case scenario.

Future Retail has sought another 10-days of time to firm up its restructuring proposal which it will present to the lenders.

Watch video for more.