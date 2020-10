VIDEOS

Market

Updated : October 15, 2020 11:58 AM IST

India Inc had a tough time between 2010 and 2020, with a low earnings per share (EPS) for most companies. But a handful of companies bucked the trend and delivered spectacular returns. In Off the Charts segment, CNBC-TV18’s Anuj Singhal look at the unsung hero of 2010s, Atul Ltd.