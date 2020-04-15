F&O strategies to trade for today by stock expert Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management

VIDEOS

Updated : April 15, 2020 12:08 PM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by futures and options (F&O) market expert Ashish Chaturmohta, head-technical and derivatives of Sanctum Wealth Management on what is moving the markets today.

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 338 and target of Rs 374.

Buy Nippon Life India Asset Management with a stop loss of Rs 280 and target of Rs 330.

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 285 and target of Rs 320.

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 594 and target of Rs 635.

Chaturmohta’s stock recommendations for today's trade:: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.