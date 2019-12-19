#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
F&O stock ideas to trade for today by market expert Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management

Updated : December 19, 2019 09:52 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by futures and options (F&O) market expert Ashish Chaturmohta, head-technical and derivatives at Sanctum Wealth Management on what is moving the markets today.

Chaturmohta’s stock recommendations for today's trade:

  • Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,748, target of Rs 1,840.

  • Buy PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,795, target of Rs 1,900.

  • Buy Cholamandalam Financial Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 304 and target of Rs 325.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
