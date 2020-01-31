F&O expert Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Securities is bullish on these scrips

VIDEOS

January 31, 2020

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Securities on what is moving the markets today.

stock recommendations for the day:



Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,490 and target of Rs 1,600.



Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 760 and target of Rs 810.



Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 520 and target of Rs 560.



