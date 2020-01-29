F&O expert Amit Gupta of ICICI Direct recommends a buy on these stocks today

VIDEOS

January 29, 2020

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Amit Gupta of ICICI Direct on what is moving the markets today.

Gupta's top stock recommendations for the day are:



Buy Hindustan Unilever (HUL) with a stop loss of Rs 2,010 and target of Rs 2,140.



Buy Sun Pharmaceutical with a stop loss of Rs 440 and target of Rs 475.



The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.