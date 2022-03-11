0

FMCG cos will have to hike prices by 3-5%; expect demand to stay intact: Edelweiss Securities

By Sonia Shenoy   | Anuj Singhal   | Prashant Nair   IST (Updated)
As the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates, prices of all commodities have been trending higher. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Abneesh Roy, executive director- institutional equities at Edelweiss Securities to assess what this spike in input costs means for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies and what it could translate into.

Roy said that the FMCG companies will have to take 3-5 percent price hikes. "In Q1 (FY23), I expect all companies to take anywhere from 3-5 percent hike if the situation remains."
Roy said that the FMCG companies will have to take 3-5 percent price hikes. “In Q1 (FY23), I expect all companies to take anywhere from 3-5 percent hike if the situation remains.”
However, he does not think that demand will be impacted by higher prices.
He said that the firm prefers HUL, Asian Paints and Dabur. “We also like Colgate based on yesterday’s, March 10, development. The new MD and CEO, Prabha Narasimhan (with effect from September 1) can do a lot of changes in Colgate. So that stock is looking interesting,” said Roy.
