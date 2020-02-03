Find out what market expert VK Sharma of HDFC Securities is recommending for these stocks

VIDEOS

Updated : February 03, 2020 09:02 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru VK Sharma of HDFC Securities on what is moving the markets today.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories - Buy 3,150 Call at around Rs 80, stop loss of Rs 60 with a target of Rs 125.



ICICI Bank - Buy 510 Call at around Rs 10, stop loss of Rs 7 with a target of Rs 16.



Infosys - Buy 780 Call at around Rs 20, stop loss of Rs 14 with a target of Rs 35.



Pidilite Industries - Buy 1,500 Call at around Rs 27, stop loss of Rs 20 with a target of Rs 40.



