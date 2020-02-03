Associate Partners
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Find out what market expert VK Sharma of HDFC Securities is recommending for these stocks

Updated : February 03, 2020 09:02 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru VK Sharma of HDFC Securities on what is moving the markets today.

Sharma’s stock recommendations for the day are:

  • Dr Reddy's Laboratories - Buy 3,150 Call at around Rs 80, stop loss of Rs 60 with a target of Rs 125.

  • ICICI Bank - Buy 510 Call at around Rs 10, stop loss of Rs 7 with a target of Rs 16.

  • Infosys - Buy 780 Call at around Rs 20, stop loss of Rs 14 with a target of Rs 35.

  • Pidilite Industries - Buy 1,500 Call at around Rs 27, stop loss of Rs 20 with a target of Rs 40.

 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
