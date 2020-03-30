Find out what market expert Manas Jaiswal is recommending for these stocks

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : March 30, 2020 11:01 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Manas Jaiswal of manasjaiswal.com on what is moving the markets today.

Sell Manappuram Finance with a stop loss above Rs 105 and target of Rs 90.

Sell JSW Steel with a stop loss above Rs 148 and target of Rs 130.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.