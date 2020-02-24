#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
Find out VK Sharma of HDFC Securities's quick take on some handpicked stocks

Updated : February 24, 2020 09:11 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru VK Sharma of HDFC Securities on what is moving the markets today.

Sharma’s stock recommendations for the day are:

  • Buy Apollo Hospital 1800 Call at Rs 16 with a stop loss of Rs 9 and target of Rs 30.

  • Buy Indiabulls Housing Finance 340 Call at Rs 11 with a stop loss of Rs 6 and target of Rs 30.

  • Buy Marico 305 Call at Rs 4 with a stop loss of Rs 2 and target of Rs 8.

  • Buy Sun Pharmaceutical 400 Call at Rs 7 with a stop loss of Rs 4 and target of Rs 15.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
