Find out stock expert Mitessh Thakkar's quick take on some handpicked stocks

Updated : April 01, 2020 09:25 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com on what is moving the markets today.

Thakkar has been tracking the equity markets since 1999 and he regularly shares his views on stocks and indices.

GAIL India is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 74 and target price of Rs 81.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 79.5 and target price of Rs 85.

Cholamandalam Fin is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 158 and target price of Rs 142.

Manappuram Finance is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 97.5 and target price of Rs 88.

