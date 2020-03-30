  • SENSEX
Find out stock expert Mitessh Thakkar's quick take on some handpicked stocks

Updated : March 30, 2020 09:25 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com on what is moving the markets today.

Thakkar has been tracking the equity markets since 1999 and he regularly shares his views on stocks and indices.

Thakkar’s stock recommendations for today's trade:
  • GAIL is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 71 and target price of Rs 65.
  • Cipla is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 400 and target price of Rs 422.
  • Siemens is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,060 and target price of Rs 1,025.
  • Adani Enterprises is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 133.5 and target price of Rs 123.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
