Find out Prakash Gaba's quick take on some handpicked stocks

Updated : November 04, 2019 10:57 AM IST

Market guru Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com gave his top stock picks for Monday's trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

A Sebi-registered research analyst and trading mentor, Gaba provides equity research, short and long term stock recommendations and equity investment tips.

Gaba’s stock recommendations for the day are:



Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop below Rs 4,070 and a target of Rs 4,200



Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop below Rs 4,170 and a target of Rs 4,270



