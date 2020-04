Market guru Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com gave his top stock picks for Friday's trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

A Sebi-registered research analyst and trading mentor, Gaba provides equity research, short and long term stock recommendations and equity investment tips.

Ambuja Cement is a buy with a stop loss of 150 and target price of Rs 170.

Infosys is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 620 and target price of Rs 570.

PVR is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1080 and target price of Rs 1100.

SRF is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 2710 and target price of Rs 2500.

Follow stock recommendations by Prakash Gaba here: