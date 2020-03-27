Find out Prakash Gaba's quick take on some handpicked stocks

VIDEOS

Updated : March 27, 2020 09:53 AM IST

Market guru Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com gave his top stock picks for Friday's trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

A Sebi-registered research analyst and trading mentor, Gaba provides equity research, short and long-term stock recommendations and equity investment tips.

Gaba’s stock recommendations for the day are:

• Ashok Leyland is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 40 and target price of Rs 55. • Dabur is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 420 and target price of Rs 460. • Divis Laboratories is a 'sell' with a stop loss of Rs 1,920 and target price of Rs 1,800.

• Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) is a 'sell' with a stop loss of Rs 182 and target price of Rs 165.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.