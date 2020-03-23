Find out Prakash Gaba's quick take on some handpicked stocks

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : March 23, 2020 01:09 PM IST

Market guru Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com gave his top stock picks for Monday's trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

A Sebi-registered research analyst and trading mentor, Gaba provides equity research, short and long term stock recommendations and equity investent tips.

L&T Financial Services is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 54 and target price of Rs 45.

Titan Company is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 840 and target price of Rs 750.

Gaba’s stock recommendations for the day are:

