Find out Mitessh Thakkar's quick take on some handpicked stocks

Updated : March 26, 2020 12:29 PM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com on what is moving the markets today.

Thakkar has been tracking the equity markets since 1999 and he regularly shares his views on stocks and indices.

HDFC is a buy around Rs 1,635 with a stop loss of Rs 1,604 and target price of Rs 1,700.

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is a buy around Rs 755 with a stop loss of Rs 739 and target price of Rs 785.

Cummins is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 380 and target price of Rs 345.

Lupin is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 580 and target price of Rs 540.

Thakkar’s stock recommendations for today's trade:

