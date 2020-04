VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 23, 2020 03:33 PM IST

Apart from the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) TLTRO 2.0 for NBFCs, S&P Ratings has downgraded Manappuram Finance’s outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, VP Nandakumar, MD and CEO of Manappuram Finance, said that very few customers have opted for the moratorium. “In our AUM, 85 percent is gold loan. There are only very few customers who have opted for moratorium. The collections are happening through various digital payment solutions,” he said.