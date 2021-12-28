Expect pressure on banking sector; FIIs may continue selling in Q1CY22: Avendus

Andrew Holland, chief executive officer of Avendus Alternate Strategies, on Tuesday, said that foreign investors may continue to sell in Q1 of CY22 (the calendar year 2022) as well.

On banking space, he expects to see some pressure on the sector. “I am focusing more on the asset management companies, insurance companies and that’s where you are going to get the best returns in 2022,” he said.

Talking about new-age companies, Holland said that there is a lot of value in these companies and one can start dipping in carefully.

On the Indian equity market, he said, “There is going to be plenty of opportunities to make money in the Indian market and themes like hotels, leisure, insurance, AMCs; digitization is going to have a huge impact across different industries. 5G-6G coming, therefore, the telecom companies and that can be an outperforming sector.”

