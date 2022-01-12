Expect IT stocks to double in next 3 years, says Sandip Agarwal of Edelweiss Sec

The top three IT companies—Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro—will declare the financial results of the third quarter of the financial year 2022 on Wednesday. Sandip Agarwal, Research Analyst - Institutional Equities, Edelweiss Securities believe the sector will do well and the next two to three years will be blockbuster for these companies. These "stocks will at least double from here in the next three years," he said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.