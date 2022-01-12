0

Expect IT stocks to double in next 3 years, says Sandip Agarwal of Edelweiss Sec

By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair   | Anuj Singhal   IST (Published)
The top three IT companies—Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro—will declare the financial results of the third quarter of the financial year 2022 on Wednesday. Sandip Agarwal, Research Analyst - Institutional Equities, Edelweiss Securities believe the sector will do well and the next two to three years will be blockbuster for these companies. These "stocks will at least double from here in the next three years," he said.

IT Q3FY22 earnings preview: What to expect from Infosys, TCS, Wipro
For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.
