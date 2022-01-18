Expect cement costs to decline from FY23, like Birla Corp, Ramco: Nirmal Bang's Mangesh Bhadang

Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities expects cement costs to decline from FY23 onwards, Mangesh Bhadang, research analyst, told CNBC-TV18.

He said, “Rs 200-250 increase in EBITDA/tonne in Q4 and around Rs 100 further because of better increase and further relief in operating cost can be expected in Q1 (FY23). So, in the next six months, at least, the earnings are expected to be on a much better side.”

The firm, said Bhadang, remains positive on ACC within the largecap space. In the midcap it is positive on Birla Corporation and The Ramco Cements and in the smallcap it likes Star Cement and Sagar Cement.

Talking about UltraTech Q3FY22 numbers, he said, “We are expecting 17 percent EBITDA CAGR for this company over FY21 to FY24. They are adding 20 million tonne of capacity and that’s going to help them report higher than industry volume growth. Our target is in excess of Rs 9,000. So, we expect around 16-17 percent upside from here.”

