Mahindra Lifespaces has had a solid run in 2021. The stock has surged almost 110 percent in the past 1 year. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Arvind Subramanian, MD & CEO of Mahindra Lifespaces said Q3FY22 has been a great quarter for the industry as well as for the company.

He said the company has seen strong sales across the portfolio.

Year on year the company has seen a 6 percent price rise across the portfolio and expects another 2-3 percent hike in Q4FY22, he said.

