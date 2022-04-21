Exclusive | Government may be pushing to launch LIC IPO before April ends

LIC IPO: The size of the proposed mega initial share sale may be close to Rs 30,000 crore, according to sources.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the much awaited LIC initial public offering (IPO) could be launched as early as next week.

Preparations are on for the launch of the proposed mega initial share sale of LIC if approvals are in place, sources told CNBC-TV18. The government is like to make a decision on the IPO this week, they said.

The IPO size has been trimmed down from earlier Rs 55,000-60,000 crore to close to Rs 30,000 crore, the sources said.

LIC was yet to respond to CNBC-TV18’s query on the news.

The IPO size implies a market capitalisation of Rs 6 lakh crore as against Rs 10-11 lakh crore envisaged earlier.

The government aims to divest about five percent in the state-run insurance behemoth.

