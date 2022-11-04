Ethos' pre-IPO lock-in ends on Nov 25, stock surges 6% in trade

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Yashovardhan Saboo, Founder & Chairman of Ethos said despite global headwinds in business results are better than expected and they maintain revenue guidance of 30-35 percent.

Buy / Sell Ethos share TRADE

Luxury watch retailer Ethos is buzzing after a strong quarter where the company reported its highest-ever EBITDA revenues and profit numbers.

However, the lock-in period for this company is about to end on November 25. Investors must have 59 percent shareholding to escape the lock-in.

Prominent pre-IPO investors are Abakkus Growth Fund with 1.3 percent stake, Alchemy Capital with 2.19 percent stake, and Markertich Consultancy with 1.03 percent stake.

Pulkit Seksharia with 1.17 percent, Siddharth Iyer with 2.11 percent, and Mukul Agrawal with 3.96 percent will be eligible to offload their stakes.

The stock's current market price is Rs 977 versus the IPO issue price of Rs 878.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Yashovardhan Saboo, Founder & Chairman of Ethos, said despite global headwinds in business, results are better than expected, and they maintain revenue guidance of 30-35 percent.

In addition, Saboo believes Indian markets remain very strong, and they are seeing a good third quarter ahead.

However, he added there might be some delays in the opening of new stores.

Watch video for more.