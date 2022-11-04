Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsmarket Newsstocks News

    Ethos' pre-IPO lock-in ends on Nov 25, stock surges 6% in trade

    videos | IST

    Ethos' pre-IPO lock-in ends on Nov 25, stock surges 6% in trade

    Profile image
    By Mangalam Maloo   | Nigel D'Souza   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Yashovardhan Saboo, Founder & Chairman of Ethos said despite global headwinds in business results are better than expected and they maintain revenue guidance of 30-35 percent.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Ethos share

    TRADE
    Luxury watch retailer Ethos is buzzing after a strong quarter where the company reported its highest-ever EBITDA revenues and profit numbers.
    However, the lock-in period for this company is about to end on November 25. Investors must have 59 percent shareholding to escape the lock-in.
    Prominent pre-IPO investors are Abakkus Growth Fund with 1.3 percent stake, Alchemy Capital with 2.19 percent stake, and Markertich Consultancy with 1.03 percent stake.
    Pulkit Seksharia with 1.17 percent, Siddharth Iyer with 2.11 percent, and Mukul Agrawal with 3.96 percent will be eligible to offload their stakes.
    The stock's current market price is Rs 977 versus the IPO issue price of Rs 878.
    Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Yashovardhan Saboo, Founder & Chairman of Ethos, said despite global headwinds in business, results are better than expected, and they maintain revenue guidance of 30-35 percent.
    In addition, Saboo believes Indian markets remain very strong, and they are seeing a good third quarter ahead.
    However, he added there might be some delays in the opening of new stores.
    Watch video for more.
    Also Watch: Rainbow Children's stock surges 14% with pre-IPO lock-in ending tomorrow
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng