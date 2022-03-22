Equitas SFB board approves merger with holding company; details here

The board of Equitas Small Finance Bank has approved the amalgamation between Equitas Small Finance Bank and the promoter holding company Equitas Holdings.

The holding company structure was created to meet RBI norms and the RBI had given promoters the option to exit after a 5-year lock-in period.

In terms of swap ratio, the shareholders of Equitas Holdings will get 231 of Equitas Small Finance Bank in exchange for 100 shares of Equitas Holding.

